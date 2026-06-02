Where Every Gophers Hockey Transfer Has Landed This Offseason

An offseason coaching change forced Gophers men's hockey to have arguably their busiest transfer portal cycle ever. They brought in six players, but six of their seven outgoing transfers have found new programs. Goalie Nathan Airey is still looking for a new home, but let's break down the landing spots of all six players.

Clark is one of three players staying in the Big Ten. He came to the Gophers with some hype, and he was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He had just 16 points (4 goals and 12 assists) last season, and he'll now look for more production on one of the best teams in the Big Ten next season.

Erik Pahlsson (Ohio State)

Hailing from Landskrona, Sweden, Pahlsson showed promise as a true freshman with 18 points (3 goals and 15 assists), but his total dropped last season with 14 points (5 goals and 9 assists) in two more games. He'll look to bounce back with the Buckeyes.

Leo Gruba (Notre Dame)

Gruba is the last of three players who transferred to a different Big Ten program this offseason. The Lake Elmo, Minnesota native never reached his full potential with the Gophers, as he recorded just 10 total points in two seasons. He landed on his feet in South Bend, and he'll look to re-find the groove he had with the Fargo Force in the USHL.

August Falloon (Union)

Falloon is another young player who struggled with the Gophers. He had only six total points in 44 career games across two seasons. The St. Cloud native will not drop down a level to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), and looks to find his confidence with a program that beat Minnesota in the 2014 National Championship.

Max Rud (Alaska Anchorage)

Eric Rud became the new head coach at Alaska Anchorage this offseason, and his son, Max Rud, is joining him through the transfer portal. He struggled to find consistent playing time across three seasons with the Gophers, and now he's bound to have a much bigger role with the Seawolves.

Finn McLaughlin (St. Cloud State)

McLaughlin was a big pickup for the Gophers last offseason from the USHL. He scored only one point in 32 games in the Big Ten as a true freshman. He now does a reverse Brett Larson, and he'll hope to be more productive in the NCHC with St. Cloud State.