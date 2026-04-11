Gopher Hockey Reportedly Losing Veteran to Transfer Portal

Gophers men's hockey veteran Jimmy Clark is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Minnesota hockey insider Michael Russo on Saturday.

Hearing #mnwild 2023 draft pick Jimmy Clark will enter the portal after the Frozen Four. In three years with the Gophers, Clark had 49 points in 114 games. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 11, 2026

Clark was a standout at Edina High School, and he was selected with the 213th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild. He will now play his final season of college hockey elsewhere.

Listed at 6-foot, Clark immediately contributed as a freshman with 11 points (five goals and six assists) in 39 games as a forward. He hasn't taken the big leap that many expected him to. He finished with 22 points (five goals and 17 assists) as a sophomore and 16 points (four goals and 12 assists) in 2025-26.

Clark joins goaltender Nathan Airey as the second player set to enter the transfer portal, since Brett Larson was hired to replace longtime head coach Bob Motzko. The transfer portal is set to officially open for every Division I men's team on Monday, April 13 after this weekend's national championship.

Larson has two huge retention announcements on Friday with scoring stars LJ Mooney and Brodie Ziemer both confirming their return to the program. They will give the new coaching staff two building blocks to form their roster around this offseason.

The coaching change likely means that it will be a busy few weeks of roster movement. Clark is just the latest player set to enter the portal. There will likely be more from the Gophers to follow him in the coming days.