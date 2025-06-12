Gophers leading after Day 1 of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship
Kostas Zaltos became the first Gophers outdoor NCAA track & field national champion since 2018 on Wednesday, when he defeated teammate Angelos Mantzouranis for the hammer throw title. It was the start of a huge day for Minnesota at Day 1 of the outdoor track & field championships, as they currently hold the team lead.
For the first time in school history, the Gophers will run in the 4x100m championship relay on Friday, an event they qualified for on Wednesday. Zion Campbell, Kion Benjamin, Aaron Charles and Devin Augustine recorded a 38.16-second time, which is the seventh fastest mark ever at the NCAA outdoor championships.
Other notable finishes from Wednesday:
— Jak Urlacher finished his Gophers career with a 12th-place finish and second-team All-American honor in the pole vault. Urlacher is the son of former Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher.
— Sophomore Charles Godfred finished fourth in the long jump, which is the highest finish in the event in Gophers program history.
The Gophers have 23 points as a team after one day of competition, which puts them all alone in first place. New Mexico and Florida are tied for second with 18 points.
The women's competition will begin on Thursday and conclude Saturday, while the men's meet will wrap up with Day 2 on Friday. Minnesota is looking to win its first outdoor track & field national championship since 1948.