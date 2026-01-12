Gophers add veteran Marshall transfer to revamped defensive line

The Gophers added another transfer portal commitment on Sunday night from Marshall defensive lineman Sid Kaba.

"AGTG 💛I’m excited for this new journey ahead of me," he posted on X.

BREAKING: Marshall transfer DT Sid Kaba (@bouman23) has committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, he had 18 total tackles and 3 QB pressures last year at Marshall. Began his career at Western Michigan. https://t.co/vJMtSgo27h pic.twitter.com/RnKfmJ1baZ — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 12, 2026

Kaba played high school football in Columbus, Ohio, and he was pursued by numerous Big Ten programs early in the 2023 cycle with notable top offers from Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State, among others. He ultimately settled on Western Michigan as the 1,135th-best player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, Kaba did not see the field in two seasons at Western Michigan, and he transferred to Marshall ahead of the 2025 campaign. In his first collegiate action, he played 171 total snaps. He played predominantly as a four-technique, but he lined up all over the defensive line, and he finished with 18 total tackles and three quarterback pressures.

Kaba now joins his teammate at Marshall from last season, Naquan Crowder and Florida International transfer Xion Chapman as the third addition to Minnesota's interior defensive line this season. Crowder and Chapman are likely the favorites to start next season, but Kaba has great potential with two years of eligibility remaining.

