Gophers add veteran Marshall transfer to revamped defensive line
In this story:
The Gophers added another transfer portal commitment on Sunday night from Marshall defensive lineman Sid Kaba.
"AGTG 💛I’m excited for this new journey ahead of me," he posted on X.
Kaba played high school football in Columbus, Ohio, and he was pursued by numerous Big Ten programs early in the 2023 cycle with notable top offers from Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State, among others. He ultimately settled on Western Michigan as the 1,135th-best player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, Kaba did not see the field in two seasons at Western Michigan, and he transferred to Marshall ahead of the 2025 campaign. In his first collegiate action, he played 171 total snaps. He played predominantly as a four-technique, but he lined up all over the defensive line, and he finished with 18 total tackles and three quarterback pressures.
Kaba now joins his teammate at Marshall from last season, Naquan Crowder and Florida International transfer Xion Chapman as the third addition to Minnesota's interior defensive line this season. Crowder and Chapman are likely the favorites to start next season, but Kaba has great potential with two years of eligibility remaining.
Current transfer portal commtiments
- Michael Merdinger, Liberty QB
- Jaron Thomas, Purdue RB
- Bennett Warren, Tennessee OT
- Andrew Marshall, Eastern Michigan OLB
- Naquan Crowder, Marshall DT
- Perry Thompson, Auburn WR
- Parker Knutson, Southwest Minnesota State (D-II) S
- Aydan West, Michigan State CB
- Elisha West, Michigan State S
- Beckham Sunderland, Michigan K
- Mekhai Smith, Lehigh S
- Zachary Robbins, Utah State K/P
- TJ Bush Jr., California OLB
- Kaden Helms, Oklahoma TE
- Noah Jennings, Cincinnati WR
- Zion Steptoe, Tulsa WR
- Xion Chapman, FIU DT
- T.J. Thomas Jr., Elon RB
- Sid Kaba, Marshall DT
