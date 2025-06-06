3 Minnesota phenoms ranked in top 25 of 2028 national rankings
In a state loaded with rising basketball phenoms, one on the Gophers' radar might rise above the rest by the time her prep career is over.
Chloe Johnson, a sensation at Duluth Marshall, made waves as an eighth-grader when she received a scholarhip offer from the University of Minnesota. This past season as a ninth-grader, she averaged 28.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.8 steals per game.
This week, ESPN W ranked her No. 3 nationally in the high school class of 2028. Johnson isn't the only Minnesota kid in ESPN W's 2028 "Terrific 25." Coming in at No. 20 is Ari Peterson of Minnetonka, and Lakeville North's Sahara Wilson is No. 23 on the list.
Johnson was among 22 finalists for the 2025 USA Women’s U16 National Team. She didn't make the team of 12 players, but becoming a finalist from a group of 52 of the best talents in the country was an incredible accomplishment.
The trio of 2028 recruits are the latest on a growing list of high school phenoms from Minnesota. This year, Maple Grove's Jordan Ode, who is bound for Michigan State, is ranked 33rd nationally. The class of 2026 features Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway, who is ranked 11th overall, Crosby-Ironton's Tori Oehrlein (No. 62), and Minnetonka's Lanelle Wright (No. 72).
In 2024, the 15th and 16th-ranked players in ESPN's top 100 were Liv McGill and Olivia Olson. They are now starring at Florida and Michigan, respectively.
All of them are following in the footsteps of Hopkins' Paige Bueckers, who is in her rookie season in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings. She was drafted first overall after leading UConn to the 2025 national championship.