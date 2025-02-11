Analyst says Gophers 2026 commit Andrew Trout already looks like a Big Ten tackle
Rocori, Minn., offensive lineman Andrew Trout was among a select few elite 2026 recruits invited to the Nike Next Ones high school camp in New Orleans before the Super Bowl last week. National recruiting analyst Mike Roach left really impressed by Trout's performance.
"The guy I really came away impressed with was Andrew Trout, the Minnesota commit, who I think is a perfect fit for Minnesota," Roach said. "He's a guy that grew up there in the Minneapolis area, has been a Gophers fan his whole life and I think when you can find kids like that with the skillset like him, I mean he looks like a Big Ten tackle already. Little room to grow, I think once he adds that strength, he's going to be a cornerstone for that offensive line."
Standing at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, Trout has been verbally committed to Minnesota since Jan. 28, 2024. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 277th-best recruit in the class of 2026, the 23rd-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in Minnesota, which makes him a consensus four-star recruit.
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content
Trout missed most of his junior season at Rocori High School due to lower leg injury, but that isn't holding him back from making his presence felt at camps this offseason.
It's not often that an offensive lineman can contribute as an underclassman, but an accomplished recruiting analyst like Roach saying he already looks like a Big Ten lineman makes it entirely fair to have high expectations for Trout when he arrives on Minnesota's campus next year.
Trout was the first 2026 recruit to verbally commit to the Gophers, and he's the level of talent that gives them a foundational piece as they look to craft their entire recruiting class.