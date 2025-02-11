Analyst says Gophers 2026 commit Andrew Trout already looks like a Big Ten tackle

— Nike's Next Ones — @immanueli24 @jcantwell2499 @AndyTrout13



VIP Story on Top Performers: https://t.co/3yhNLo3vJ0



Ultimate College Football Show 📽️ https://t.co/ILrRWXw0OU@247Sports / @MikeRoach247 pic.twitter.com/HnDTk0Nv6u