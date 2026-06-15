As Ahmed Nur Emerges as a Blue-Chip Prospect, Where Do the Gophers Stand?

Minnesota has had a historic run of producing elite high school basketball talent over the last decade, but a five-star prospect hasn't come from the Land of 10,000 Lakes since Chet Holmgren in 2021. Hopkins forward Ahmed Nur is making a strong push this summer to be a five-star in the class of 2027. Will the Gophers have a realistic chance of convincing him to play college basketball in Minnesota?

Nur has made a legitimate case as the fast-rising prospect in the entire class of 2027. He has established himself as a highly-rated four-star and a consensus top-50 player in the country, but he could continue to rise up recruiting boards. He was named the MVP of last week's NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

6’9” Ahmed Nur was a problem all week and won MVP at NBPA Top 100 Camp 🏆🚨



🔥 14.8 PPG

🔥 7 RPG

🔥 64% FG

🔥 58% 3PT@BABYSL1MM @Top100Camp @TheNBPA pic.twitter.com/w4FzwsSKp7 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) June 12, 2026

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 14.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 64 percent from the field and 58 percent from three. Making that kind of statement against the best players in the entire country probably makes it a forgone conclusion that he will receive a bump in his rankings at some point.

The Gophers finally offered him a scholarship over the weekend, but so did Wake Forest, Syracuse, Providence, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, SMU, UNLV, Xavier, Florida State, Purdue and Kansas. His only scholarship offers were from West Virginia and Arizona State before the month of May, and he's now one of the most sought-after players in the country.

Minnesota has identified Maple Grove win Baboucarr Ann as one of its top in-state targets in the 2027 cycle. Niko Medved and his coaching staff might not have the same in-state advantage when it comes to Nur, as they have taken a more patient approach with his recruitment.

There has been plenty of elite four-star talent to come out of Minnesota high school hoops over the last few years, such as Jackson McAndrew, Taison Chatman and Tre Holloman, to name a few, but there hasn't been a five-star nor a McDonald's All-American to come from the state since Holmgren in the class of 2021. Nur appears to be trending to break both of those droughts.

Medved already signed Nolen Anderson from Wayzata and East Ridge guard Cedric Tomes in the class of 2026, but the 2027 class is looking like it will be his first opportunity as some blue-chip talent in-state. The Gophers ability to keep elite talent in-state has been heavily criticized over the last decade, and the 2027 class is a golden opportunity for Medved to change that narrative.