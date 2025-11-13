Ex-Gophers forward commits to Oregon three weeks after entering transfer portal
After surprisingly entering the transfer portal less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, former Gophers forward Mallory Heyer announced her commitment to Oregon on Wednesday.
"Next chapter!! So grateful and excited to be a duck," she posted on X.
Heyer started 102 games across three seasons with Minnesota. She averaged 8.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The transfer portal has created chaos across college sports, but her decision to leave the team less than two weeks before the start of the season was extra surprising. She played prep basketball at Chaska High School, and it seemed like she would finish her career with the Gophers.
“Didn’t expect that. That was certainly a surprise,” Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit told the media. “At the same time, Mallory’s done an awful lot for our program over the course of the past few years. She’s done that on the court. She’s done that off the court. When she informed me of her decision, we wished her all the best.”
There doesn't seem to be any hard feelings with players still on Minnesota's roster, as Brylee Glenn, Mara Braun, Kennedy Klick and even more former teammates left positive comments on her Instagram page.
Heyer is not eligible to play this season for Oregon, and she plans to play in 2026-27 as a graduate transfer. Minnesota will play in Eugene this season on January 21. Her first game against the Gophers will have to wait until next season.