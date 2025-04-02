Former Lakeville North wrestling standout Jore Volk transferring to Gophers
Volk was a three-time state champion for the Panthers and was a college All-American in 2024.
Former Lakeville North wrestling standout Jore Volk is heading back to Minnesota.
Volk is transferring to the Gophers wrestling program, he announced on his Instagram page on Tuesday.
The All-American finished seventh at 125 pounds at the NCAA Championships in 2024 as a sophomore during a season in which he compiled a 27-8 record. Jore went 2-2 last season before taking a medical redshirt in January. As a freshman in 2022-23, he posted 21 wins and qualified for the NCAA Championships, where he went 1-2 as the No. 21 seed.
At Lakeville North, Volk was a three-time state champion and four-time finalist.
Recommended articles
Published