Four-star Gophers CB commit shuts down recruitment after official visit
The Gophers are coming off their biggest official visit weekend of the year, hosting more than 25 recruits in the class of 2026. One of their top players, who already committed to the program, four-star CB Justin Hopkins, announced on Tuesday that he is shutting down his recruitment.
"AGTG Major thank you to every school, coach, recruiter, that has played apart in this journey for me. All the relationships that were built will forever be cherished. With that being said I will be shutting down all further recruitment. Gopher nation let’s ride," he posted to X on Tuesday.
Standing at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Hopkins verbally committed to the Gophers on February 17, but he announced that he received offers from Colorado, Arkansas and Wisconsin before his official visit last weekend. He's no longer entertaining any other offers before early national signing day in December.
Related: Gophers' recruiting class ranked inside top 20 after busy weekend
According to the latest 247Sports Composite, he is a four-star recruit and the 378th-ranked player in the country, which makes him the second-highest-ranked player committed to Minnesota's 2026 class.
It's a big statement from a recruit of Hopkins' stature to reaffirm his commitment in June, and it will only help Minnesota's overall recruiting outlook in the 2026 cycle.