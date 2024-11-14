Gopher baseball gets commitment from brother of Gopher basketball player
Noah Asuma, a 2026 infielder from Cherry, MN, has committed to the Gopher baseball program, he announced on Thursday. He's the younger brother of Isaac Asuma, who is a freshman on the Gopher men's basketball team this season.
Noah Asuma is still 16 years old and in his junior year of high school, so he won't arrive on Minnesota's campus for a couple more years. But he's set to follow in his brother's footsteps and play for the Gophers, albeit in a different sport.
According to Prep Baseball Report, Asuma is a 6-foot, 199-pound infielder who primarily plays shortstop and third base. In addition to playing on his high school team, he plays traveling baseball for club team Minnesota MASH. Asuma also plays football and basketball.
Last year, Cherry's football, basketball, and baseball teams featured senior Isaac, sophomore Noah, and freshman Isaiah Asuma, their cousin. It's quite the athletic family in the small town of Cherry, which is up near Hibbing and Virginia and about an hour north of Duluth.
The Minnesota baseball program is entering a new era in 2025. Legendary coach John Anderson, who had been at the helm since 1982, has retired. Ty McDevitt, the team's former pitching coach, is the new head coach — and just the program's fourth since 1948.
The Gophers went 25-23 last year and 11-13 in Big Ten play. They're looking to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.