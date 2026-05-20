Gophers Add Pair of Fascinating Official Visits as Summer Splash Event Nears

The Gophers are nearing 40 total official visitors for their annual summer splash recruiting period this cycle. We're less than two weeks away from their first of two weekends, kicking off on May 29. They added two intriguing visitors on Tuesday for the second weekend from June 12 to June 14. Here's what you need to know.

Brien Walker, WR (Rochester, NY)

Moorhead, Minnesota's David Mack is currently the lone wide receiver committed to the Gophers' 2027 class, and new wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte is busy looking for another. Walker is listed at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, and he's quickly rising up recruiting boards.

Walker has had a productive camp season in the Northeast, and he now holds notable top offers from Penn State, UConn and Temple, but Minnesota is his only official visit scheduled as of May 20. He's currently unranked by the major recruiting services, but he's the type of player who could skyrocket with a productive senior campaign at James Monroe High School.

Ryan Paulsen, Edge (DeWitt, IA)

Minnesota has already hit the state of Iowa hard in this recruiting class wth commitments from Tate Wallace (Iowa City), Kason Clayborne (Sioux City) and Will Causen (Cedar Rapids). Paulen is one of the best edge defenders in the state with notable top offers from Nebraska, Illinois and Missouri.

Minnesota has been involved in Paulsen's recruitment for a little bit longer than Walker. He was on campus for an unofficial visit in early April, and he was offered a scholarship on that trip. He's currently scheduled to take an official visit to Iowa State on May 28, Illinois on June 5 and then Minnesota the following weekend.

New defensive line coach C.J. Robbins and Minnesota's staff are still in search of their first edge commitment in this class. Listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Paulsen had a productive junior campaign with 40 total tackles and 5.0 sacks at Central DeWitt High School. He'd be a solid addition to the class.

According to 247Sports, Minnesota currently has 21 prospects scheduled for official visits the weekend of May 29 to May 31. They have 19 prospects scheduled for official visits the weekend of June 12 to June 14. Those numbers will continue to fluctuate, but it will be a busy few weeks for the Gophers, as they look to continue to add to their 2027 recruiting class, which currently has 16 verbal commitments.