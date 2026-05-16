Gophers Keep Recruiting Momentum Rolling With New Jersey DB Commit

The Gophers' red-hot run on the recruiting trail continued on Saturday with a verbal commitment from New Jersey defensive back Taylor Daniels. He's their sixth commitment this month and 16th overall in the class of 2027.

Three-star 2027 (West Orange, NJ) safety Taylor Daniels has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, he holds top offers to Florida State, Michigan State and Purdue. A solid pickup for the Gophers! https://t.co/z4tJ9SDZWb pic.twitter.com/89V7mbLDNf — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 16, 2026

"I am happy and blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Minnesota. I want to thank my mom, dad, and siblings for always being there. I am grateful for the coaches at Seton Hall Prep and Coach Fitz for believing in me," he posted on X.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Daniels is a dynamic safety prospect at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, New Jersey. The 2026 season will be his fourth as a varsity starter, and he already has more than 120 total tackles in his prep career.

Damiels was offered a scholarship by the Gophers last June, and he was recently on campus for an unofficial visit in April. He chose Minnesota over notable top offers from Florida State, Michigan State and Purdue, among a long list of other major Division I programs.

The latest 247Sports Composite rates him as a three-star prospect, the 603rd-best player in the country and 16th-best player in New Jersey. Based on those rankings, he's now the fifth-highest-rated player in Minnesota's class. A player in the 600s is considered a highly-rated three-star.

Daniels is one of many players scheduled to take an official visit to Minnesota at the end of the month for their first of two summer splash weekends, which has become an annual recruiting event under P.J. Fleck and his staff. Daniels will be on campus from May 29 to May 31.

The Gophers' 2027 class now has 16 total commitments, which includes four different four-star recruits. Daniels is the highest-rated three-star prospect. 247Sports now considers the entire class as the 12th-best in the country. Fleck has historically done the bulk of his recruiting work early in the process, and there is now an impressive core for the 2027 crew.

Current 2027 commits (16 players)