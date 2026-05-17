Gophers Aiming to Flip Miami (OH) Offensive Line Commit

The Gophers have been extra busy this month on the recruiting trail with six more verbal commitments in their 2027 class. They're now showing interest in one of the hottest offensive line prospects in the Midwest.

Detroit, Michigan offensive lineman Braden Chaffin revealed on Saturday afternoon that he received a scholarship offer from Minnesota.

"After an amazing conversation with [Brian Callahan] I’m blessed to say I’ve received an offer from Minnesota!!," he wrote on X.

Chaffin has been verbally committed to Miami of Ohio since April 25, but he's beginning to garner serious interest from other schools. He has revealed offers from Stanford, Northwestern and Minnesota since his commitment. The Redhawks are a consistent program in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), but power conference football is a different level.

Chaffin is currently scheduled to take an official visit to Palo Alto, California, on May 29, and Oxford, Ohio, on June 5. He's reportedly interested in setting one up with the Gophers, but nothing has been announced at this point. Based on his current schedule, a Gophers visit would have to be on the weekend of June 12, which is their second and final summer splash recruiting weekend.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, Chaffin has all of the traits you want to see from a Big Ten offensive line prospect. He attends Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, which is one of the biggest high schools in the area.

Minnesota had a similar situation last year when it initially offered edge rusher Aaden Aytch, and he was committed to Northern Illinois. He was an unknown prospect at the time, and then he rose the ranks to become a consensus four-star recruit by the time he signed with the Gophers.

Chaffin might not be the same level of talent as Aytch, but the Gophers clearly see something in his potential. Minnesota's recruiting news isn't slowing down anytime soon, and Chaffin is a prospect fans should keep an eye on.