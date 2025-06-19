All Gophers

Gophers baseball transfer portal tracker: Commitments, entries and more

Minnesota baseball has had some roster movement this offseason.

Tony Liebert

Texas A&M transfer RHP Isaac Morton
Texas A&M transfer RHP Isaac Morton / Picture via: @IsaacMorton_ (X)

Gophers baseball had an up-and-down season in Ty McDevitt's first year as head coach. They've been hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason, but they've been busy looking to replenish their roster heading into 2025.

Notable entries:

Player

Position

New team

Drew Berkland

OF

Notre Dame

Kyle Remington

RHP

Illinois

Noah Rooney

LHP

Kris Hokenson

OF

Jack Mosh

INF

Preston Leon

OF

Hunter Cook

RHP

Simon Skroch

LHP

Berkland was Minnesota's most productive hitter last season, but he will be heading to Notre Dame. Remington was the team's most-used starting pitcher, and he'll remain in the Big Ten and play for Illinois next season. Rooney leads a group of six other players who have entered the portal so far.

Notable commitments:

Player

Position

Old team

Isaac Morton

RHP

Texas A&M

Marcus Kruzman

RHP

St. Thomas

Ben Gregory

RHP

Maryville (DII)

Josh Kirchhoff

RHP

Missouri

Davis Hamilton

INF

North Dakota State

Hamilton compiled a .314 batting average last season with 5 home runs and 42 RBIs at North Dakota State, and he is the lone position player who has committed to Minnesota this offseason, alongside an intriguing stable of pitchers.

