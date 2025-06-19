Gophers baseball transfer portal tracker: Commitments, entries and more
Gophers baseball had an up-and-down season in Ty McDevitt's first year as head coach. They've been hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason, but they've been busy looking to replenish their roster heading into 2025.
Notable entries:
Player
Position
New team
Drew Berkland
OF
Notre Dame
Kyle Remington
RHP
Illinois
Noah Rooney
LHP
Kris Hokenson
OF
Jack Mosh
INF
Preston Leon
OF
Hunter Cook
RHP
Simon Skroch
LHP
Berkland was Minnesota's most productive hitter last season, but he will be heading to Notre Dame. Remington was the team's most-used starting pitcher, and he'll remain in the Big Ten and play for Illinois next season. Rooney leads a group of six other players who have entered the portal so far.
Notable commitments:
Player
Position
Old team
Isaac Morton
RHP
Texas A&M
Marcus Kruzman
RHP
St. Thomas
Ben Gregory
RHP
Maryville (DII)
Josh Kirchhoff
RHP
Missouri
Davis Hamilton
INF
North Dakota State
Hamilton compiled a .314 batting average last season with 5 home runs and 42 RBIs at North Dakota State, and he is the lone position player who has committed to Minnesota this offseason, alongside an intriguing stable of pitchers.