Gophers Baseball Adds Former High School Teammates Through Transfer Portal

Gophers baseball is staying busy in this year's transfer portal cycle. They added a pair of commitments from former high school teammates from Nebraska over the weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Kobe Eikmeier, INF (Augustana)

Committed. 〽️

Excited for the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/W1JtDGwG6j — Kobe Eikmeier (@EikmeierKobe) June 11, 2026

Hailing from Elkhorn, Nebraska, Eikmeier went the Division II route out of high school. He chose Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and immediately proved that he was a dominant player at that level. He hit .325 as a freshman with 1 home run and 21 RBIs. He took his game to the next level as a sophomore with a .338 batting average, 11 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Elkmeier will have at least two years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers. His primary position with the Vikings was shortstop, but that role has been controlled by Gophers leadoff hitter Jack Spanier for the last two seasons. Elkmeier will have to earn his at-bats, but he'll provide Minnesota with another proven veteran.

Tanner Foertsch, RHP (Omaha)

Foertsch committed to the Gophers on Sunday. He was a high school teammate of Eikmeier at Elkhorn South, and they graduated the same year. Foertsch went the Division I route, and he stayed in Nebraska to play for Omaha in the Summit League.

Foertsch is a 5-foot-9 right-handed pitcher, and he made seven starts as a true freshman for the Mavericks. He finished with a 4.95 ERA in 40.0 innings with 40 strikeouts in 2025. His role grew in 2026 with 13 starts, and he compiled a 5.29 ERA in 64.2 innings of work with 55 strikeouts. He'll now have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.

What's next?

The Gophers have had a productive transfer portal cycle so far, and they're now up to four commitments. They added UNLV left-handed pitcher Gavyn Bowen and Utah catcher Blake Eckerle earlier in the month. With five departures, you can make a strong case that Minnesota has upgraded its roster so far.