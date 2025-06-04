Gophers baseball hit hard as two local stars reportedly enter transfer portal
Gophers baseball limped to the finish line of the 2025 regular season, winning only three of their final nine games. Head coach Ty McDevitt and his staff will be faced with a tough task in rebuilding the roster this season, as one of their best pitchers, Noah Rooney, and their leader hits last season, Drew Berkland, have both entered the transfer portal.
Drew Berkland: OF/C, junior
2025 stats (rank among Gophers batters)
- 205 at-bats (1st)
- 60 hits (1st)
- .293 average (2nd)
- 14 home runs (2nd)
- 53 RBIs (1st)
- .546 SLG% (3rd)
Berkland played high school baseball at Wayzata and he developed into arguably the Gophers best hitter last season. He will be looking for a new home for his final season of college baseball.
Noah Rooney: LHP, redshirt junior
2025 stats (rank among Gophers pitchers):
- 49.0 innings pitched (3rd)
- 36 strikeouts (T-7th)
- 4 wins (T-1st)
- 2.94 ERA (1st)
- 4 saves (1st)
Hailing from Perham, Minn., Rooney had by far the best season of his career as a redshirt junior in 2025. He will now look to play elsewhere for his final season of college baseball.
Preston Leon: OF, redshirt junior
Leon took a medical redshirt during the 2025 season after joining the Gophers from the JUCO ranks. He did not appear in a game for the Gophers, but he will be looking for a new home next season.