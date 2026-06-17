Gophers Baseball Lands St. Thomas Infielder Tanner Recchio From Transfer Portal

Gophers baseball has been busy since the transfer portal opened on June 1, and they added their fifth commitment of the cycle on Tuesday night from St. Thomas infielder Tanner Recchio.

Hailing from Lakeville, Minnesota, Recchio has been a productive hitter across three seasons with the Tommies. He hit .260 as a freshman, .335 as a sophomore and .305 as a junior in 2026. He has had 530 at-bats across his three-year career, and he has a .306 batting average with 4 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Recchio spent last summer with the St. Cloud Rox in the Northwoods League, and he hit .278 with 20 RBIs in 44 games. He's listed at 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, and he has predominantly played second base throughout his career. He will have at least one season of eligibility left with the Gophers.

Minnesota has now added commitments from five transfers this offseason. RHP Marcus Kruzan had some success as a St. Thomas transfer in 2026 with a 4.10 ERA in 12 starts with 54 strikeouts. Recchio will now look to have similar success in Minneapolis.

The Gophers lost five players to the transfer portal when it opened on June 1, and they've objectively made upgrades across the roster with their five additions. It's trending to be another successful cycle for head coach Ty McDevitt and his staff.

Gophers 2026 transfer portal adds