Gophers Baseball Lands Two More Transfer Portal Commitments

Gophers baseball had a disappointing end to its 2026 season, but they've made it a priority to upgrade the roster this offseason. They picked up their sixth and seventh transfer portal additions on Friday, and one might've been their best.

Dylan O'Connell, OF (Milwaukee)

Hailing from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, O'Connell was a big reason why Milwaukee made a Cinderella run in this year's NCAA Tournament. The 5-foot-10 outfielder hit .340 in 2026 with 8 home runs and 46 RBIs. He had 5 hits and 4 RBIs in the Panthers' four NCAA Tournament games.

O'Connell began his college career at St. Thomas in 2023 before spending two seasons at Western Kentucky in 2024 and 2025. Last season was his best at the collegiate level, and he'll now have one season left to prove himself in the Big Ten with the Gophers.

Brady Baur, LHP (Sioux Falls)

Next Chapter 〽️, Thank you to everyone that helped with this process! pic.twitter.com/8VAPtn7UGX — Brady Baur (@BBaur13) June 19, 2026

Minnesota has gone to multiple levels to find talent in this year's transfer portal cycle, and Baur comes from Division II Sioux Falls. The Prior Lake, Minnesota native is coming off his best season at the college level. He started 12 games in 2026 and finished with a 4.62 ERA and 74 strikeouts.

Baur has one year of eligibility left to play with his hometown Gophers, and he will provide another veteran arm. Ty McDevitt and his coaching staff had a true rebuild ahead of themselves before the 2025 season, and they continue to make legitimate upgrades across the roster.

Gophers 2026 transfer portal adds