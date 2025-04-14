Gophers baseball wins three against Ohio State, first Big Ten sweep since 2019
Gophers baseball has had an up-and-down season under first-year head coach Ty McDevitt, but things are pointing in the right direction with five straight wins. Minnesota swept Ohio State on the road over the weekend, which was its first sweep since 2022 and its first Big Ten sweep since 2019.
The Gophers now hold a 16-17 overall record and a 5-10 mark in the Big Ten, which puts them at 13th in the conference standings. The Buckeyes rank last at 2-13 in the conference and 8-24 overall, but winning three games in a row on the road is never easy, no matter who the opponent is.
Minnesota had a notable nonconference win over No. 7 Oregon State but lost 29-1 at home against Kansas. They started conference play hot with a win over Big Ten favorite Oregon, but they cooled off, getting swept in back-to-back conference series against Iowa and Penn State. They've now regained some confidence with wins over South Dakota State and St. Thomas before sweeping the Buckeyes.
They've been led by junior Drew Berkland, who leads the team with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs. He is batting .305 this season with a .602 slugging percentage. St. Louis transfer Easton Richter is second on the team with eight home runs and 28 RBIs. He's hitting .280 with a .559 slugging percentage.
Their most effective pitcher this season has been redshirt junior Noah Rooney, who leads the team with a 2.56 ERA in 31.2 innings. Kyle Remington and Cole Sevig are the only two players on the Gophers roster who've pitched more than 40 innings this season, and their ERAs are 4.12 and 5.44, respectively.
The Gophers have 19 games left on their schedule before the Big Ten Tournament in late May. They have series remaining against Rutgers, USC, Nebraska, Maryland and Michigan State.