Gophers commit Howie Johnson breaks Minnesota high school football record
Gophers commit Howie Johnson is having a dominant senior season at Forest Lake High School, and he just set the Minnesota high school record for most career sacks and tackles for loss on Friday.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Johnson has been verbally committed to the Gophers since June 18, 2024. He continues to rise up recruiting ranking lists, and 247Sports views him as a four-star prospect. He's the 239th-best player in the class of 2026 and the No. 2 player in Minnesota, according to the site.
According to MN Football Hub, Johnson had 87 total tackles last season as a junior with four sacks and 32 TFLs. In nine games this season, he has 60 total tackles, 23 TFLs and six sacks. He now has 86 TFLs and 19.0 sacks in his high school career.
Johnson is one of three highly-touted in-state prospects who opted to stay home and play for the Gophers, along with Jackson County Central's Roman Voss and Rocori offensive lineman Andrew Trout. He committed to Minnesota before he got an offer from any other school.