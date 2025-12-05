Incoming Gophers freshman Roman Voss wins Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year

Jackson Country Central (JCC) High School standout Roman Voss was one of the most highly-touted prospects from the 2026 recruiting class to sign with Minnesota on Wednesday's early national signing day. He'll be bringing Minnesota's Gatorade Player of the Year award with him to the Twin Cities.

Gatorade Player of the Year is awarded annually to the top football player in each state, and Voss was officially announced as Minnesota's winner on Friday. He'll be the first winner of the award to play for the Gophers since Owatonna running back Jason Williamson in 2019.

Voss led JCC to its second straight AA Minnesota State Championship last month. He was a dominant quarterback for the Huskies with 1,902 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 1,893 rushing yards and 30 more scores on the ground. He also added 18 tackles and one pick-six as a safety. He's expected to play tight end for the Gophers.

Voss was viewed as the consensus top high school recruit in Minnesota when he verbally committed to the Gophers over Alabama in June. He has since been surpassed by Forest Lake DL Howie Johnson on 247Sports, who signed with the Gophers, and Triton High School star Pierce Petersohn, who signed with Virginia Tech, on Rivals. He also trails Johnson on ESPN.

Johnson and Voss are both among the 10 finalists for the Minnesota Mr. Football award, which will be officially awarded this Sunday, December 7. Voss has a great chance to add that honor to his trophy case, as well. With veteran Gophers tight ends Jameson Geers, Drew Biber and Frank Bierman all out of eligibility after this season, he could step in and play a role very early in his college career.

Voss is not the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with Minnesota, but he will come to Dinkytown as one of the most accomplished.

