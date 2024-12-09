Gophers extend scholarship offer to Maple Grove basketball standout
A name to remember over the next three years is Baboucarr Ann.
On Monday, Ann confirmed that he's received a scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota men's basketball team. It's a major offer for one of the fastest rising high school sophomores in the state as Ann is on a path to be a four-year starter by the time he graduates from Maple Grove High School in 2027.
Ryan James, a Gopher Illustrated recruiting analyst who covers the Minnesota high school basketball scene, had this to say about Ann back in August: "A starter for Maple Grove last year averaging just over six points a game, Ann was a clutch shot maker and one of the smarter young players you will see. High ceiling, high character player."
Here's what James wrote about Ann after learning of the Gophers offering him on Monday: "Ann is a wing version of Isaac Asuma in terms of work ethic, mind set, and character. One of Minnesota's best players not just in class, but overall."
Last March, as a freshman in high school, Ann hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift Maple Grove over rival Osseo in the section semifinals.
Ann scored 16 points in the season opener between Maple Grove and Edina last Friday. He and the Crimson are back on the court Tuesday against Wayzata.