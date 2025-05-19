All Gophers

Gophers follow Alabama with offer for 330-pound Minnesota offensive line recruit

He's only a sophomore, but 2027 recruit Dajohn Yarborough — who can bench at least 375 pounds — is racking up big-time offers.

Joe Nelson

Benilde-St. Margaret's offensive lineman Dajohn Yarborough during a recent visit to Iowa State.
Benilde-St. Margaret's offensive lineman Dajohn Yarborough during a recent visit to Iowa State. / Credit: Dajohn Yarborough via X
After the top three recruits in Minnesota's school graduating class all elected to stay home and play for the Gophers, head coach P.J. Fleck and his staff at the University of Minnesota are attempting to pull off similar success in 2026 and 2027.

In 2026, they've already received commitments from the No. 2 and No. 3 players in 247Sports' state rankings — four star recruits Howie Johnson (DL, Forest Lake) and Andrew Trout (OT, Rocori) — and the No. 1 player, Jackson County Central athlete Roman Voss, is choosing between Minnesota and Alabama.

In 2027, the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota, Wayzata High School edge rusher Eli Diane, is already verbally committed to the Gophers. And now another top player in the state has received an offer from his hometown Gophers.

That's the word from Benilde-St. Margaret's offensive lineman Dajohn Yarborough, who is regarded as the top offensive lineman in Minnesota's 2027 class.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle has already received offers from national powers like Alabama and Wisconsin, while others including Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland and Iowa State join the Gophers in pursuit.

The Gophers have done an amazing job keeping the top talent home in recent years, and with 2026 and 2027 already looking promising, a player like Yarborough would be icing on the cake.

