Gophers Making Early Moves in Recruitment of Dynamic 2027 Miami Playmaker

Miami, Florida, 2027 athlete Kaden Howard revealed his current top 7 schools to 247Sports recruiting analyst Tom Loy on Wednesday, which included the Gophers alongside seven other Power Conference programs.

Coveted 2027 three-phase ATH Kaden Howard has narrowed his offer list down to a Top 7.



Nebraska, Louisville, Missouri, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, and Minnesota.



He spoke about each finalist.



— @d1snuggyy_ — @247Sports pic.twitter.com/vBf3Zm0RnO — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 11, 2026

Listed at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Howard attends Miami Palmetto High School, which is one of the bigger schools in the area. Most of his on-field production as a junior came at wide receiver, where he reeled in 25 catches for 520 yards and seven touchdowns. The reason for his Athlete (ATH) recruiting designation is that he also plays defensive back and returns kicks. He's being recruited at multiple positions by multiple different programs.

Minnesota first offered Howard a scholarship on January 28. He has 25 total scholarship offers, and his other finalists include Nebraska, Louisville, Missouri, West Virginia, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh.

Howard is currently unranked by both 247Sports and Rivals, but that is mostly due to how early we still are in the recruiting cycle. Official visit season happens during the late spring and early summer before early national signing day in December, so there are still plenty of dominoes to fall. Based on his offer list at this point, Howard will likely start as a three-star recruit when ranked.

The Gophers have been busy on the 2027 recruiting trail before their annual summer splash event in late May and early June. They got two early commitments from local Wayzata High School defensive lineman Eli Diane and intriguing QB prospect Furian Inferrera, who recently transferred from Mater Dei High School to Mission Hills High School.

Minnesota has shown interest in plenty of uncommitted local players such as Shakopee's Blake Betton and Nehemiah Ombati, Lakeville South offensive lineman Joseph Hammer and Morhead QB Jett Feeney. There's a long way to go in the 2027 cycle, but Howard is now a name that Gophers fans should have on their radar.

