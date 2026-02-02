Gophers Officially Join Recruiting Mix for Highly-Touted Lakeville South OL

The Gophers officially offered a scholarship to three-star Lakeville South High School offensive lineman Joseph Hamer last week. He's widely considered to be one of the top in-state recruits in the upcoming 2027 recruiting class.

"After a great home visit from [Brian Callahan] I’m excited to receive my second offer from the Minnesota Gophers!" Hamer posted on X on Saturday afternoon.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 345 pounds, Hamer has all of the traits you want to see for a Big Ten offensive line prospect. The 247Sports Composite ranks as a three-star prospect, the 723rd-best player nationally and the fourth-best player in Minnesota. He has other offers from Iowa State and Kansas State. He was on the University of Minnesota's campus for an unofficial visit during last season's Oct. 17 game against Nebraska. He's now officially among the Gophers' top targets in the 2027 class.

The Gophers already have a verbal commitment from the state's No. 1 recruit, Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane. They're pursuing Shakopee defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati and linebacker Blake Betton, who are among the top uncommitted players in the state, but they're being pursued by many other programs across the country.

Minnesota's coaching staff has been taking numerous in-home visits to recruits across the country, as the 2027 high school recruiting cycle heats up. With official visit season right around the corner, keeping the state's top recruits home will be among the top storylines in this year's cycle. Hamer's name should be near the top of players to watch for the Gophers.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis