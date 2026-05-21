Gophers Offer Michigan's Grayson Thurston in Search for 2028 Quarterback Commit

The Gophers are deep into 2027 high school recruiting, but it's never too early to get started on the 2028 cycle. They sent out an intriguing offer to Michigan quarterback Grayson Thurston on Wednesday afternoon. Here's what you need to know.

"After a great conversation with [Coach Harbaugh], I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer to [Gophers football] #RTB," he posted on X.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, Thurston had a productive sophomore season at De La Salle Collegiate High School in Warren, Michigan. He completed 63% of his passes for 1,951 passing yards, 257 rushing yards. 20 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It was his first season as a full-time starter.

It might seem early to dive deep into the 2028 cycle, but quarterbacks have recently committed to Minnesota early in the process. Furian Inferrera committed last June in the 2027 cycle and 2026 prospect Owen Lansu committed in July heading into his junior season. It's a small sample size, but it could mark a trend of Minnesota intending to add a quarterback early to build its class around going forward.

Thurston is unranked by the major recruiting services, but he has had a productive spring, recently adding offers from Cincinnati and UConn this month. He's now the 12th quarterback Minnesota has offered in the 2028 class.

Minnesota's 2028 quarterback targets

Titus Huard (Littleton, CO)

Luke Rubley (Aurora, CO)

Matthew Lee (Wimlette, IL)

Owen Herrick (Pittsburgh, PA)

Oscar Sloan (Greenwood, IN)

Brodie Scheinberg (Kaysville, UT)

Ayden Edwards (Tustin, CA)

Chase Curren (Encino, CA)

Thurston

Jagger Fountaine (Lehi, UT)

Chase Grove (Indianapolis, IN)

Noah Patton (Venice, FL)

Matthew Lee, Loyola Academy quarterback, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Huard is the lone four-star quarterback prospect with a Gophers offer, and he's the son of former Washington Huskies star Brock Huard. There are seven more three-star recruits, according to 247Sports, and then four players who are unranked by the site.

Minnesota has offered 14 quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle, and it sent out 17 offers in the 2026 class. Other classes have had as few as eight offers, but also as many as 20. Things can change quickly in high school recruiting, especially in a cycle that's still a year away from really heating up.

It's far too early in the 2028 cycle to predict which quarterbacks the Gophers have above the others, but they have built a strong list. It will be interesting to monitor how things transpire this spring and whether or not they add an early commitment at the position again.