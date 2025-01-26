Gophers offer scholarship to 2026 in-state athlete Pierce Petersohn
The Gophers football program extended a scholarship offer to 2026 in-state athlete Pierce Petersohn on Sunday, Petersohn said in a social media post. Petersohn projects as either a linebacker or safety at the Division I level.
"After an ELITE in-home visit with (Gophers linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin) and (Gophers defensive coordinator Danny Collins), I am excited to say I have received an offer from the University of Minnesota! Go Gophers!!" Petersohn posted Sunday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Petersohn is a multi-sport athlete at Triton High School in Dodge County, Minn., also playing basketball. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound junior played quarterback at Triton this year and threw for 1,479 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions, according to stats available on his social media page, and rushed for 382 yards and nine touchdowns.
Defensively, Petersohn hauled in three interceptions.
Petersohn is still an under-the-radar prospect and does not have rankings on the recruiting sites 247Sports and Rivals. But he has received offers from Iowa State, North Dakota and South Dakota State in addition to the U. Petersohn has already visited Ames, Iowa, and he told 247Sports that the Cyclones would intend to use him as a linebacker or safety.
It appears the Gophers have the same idea in mind considering Sori-Marin and Collins, who was recently promoted to defensive coordinator but was previously the safeties coach, were the ones to deliver him the news of the offer.
The Gophers currently have three hard commits to their 2026 class, according to 247Sports, that include four-star Rocori tackle Andrew Trout, three-star Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson and three-star Illinois quarterback Owen Lansu. Petersohn has size that would translate to the next level and would be a good addition to the Gophers' 2026 class.