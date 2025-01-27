Gophers' recruiting class showing intriguing potential at high school level
The Gophers men's basketball team currently has just four scholarship players eligible to return for the 2025-26 season. However, they are bringing in three high school recruits from the class of 2025. Let’s check in on their high school seasons and see how they’re performing.
Parker Jefferson, Center, Inglewood High School
Jefferson is ranked as the 167th-best player in the 247Sports Composite for the class of 2025, making him the highest-ranked recruit in Minnesota's incoming class. Earlier this month, he grabbed headlines with his first career triple-double. So far this season, he’s averaging an impressive 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game across 23 contests.
Jefferson transferred to Inglewood High School in California for his senior year, and his team has started strong with a 22-6 record. According to MaxPreps, they’re ranked as the 27th-best team in the state.
Jacob Ross, forward, SoCal Academy
Ranked as the 180th-best player in the 2025 class, Ross is Minnesota’s second-best incoming recruit, per the 247Sports Composite. A native of Virginia, he’s playing his final high school season at SoCal Academy in Castaic, California.
The 6-foot-5 forward’s official stats aren’t available, but he was recently named a McDonald’s All-American nominee. His team has had a slow start to the season, posting a 5-5 record, but Ross has repeatedly showcased his athleticism, highlighted by several impressive dunks. He has the potential to join Minnesota’s rotation as soon as next season.
Kai Shinholster, guard, William Penn Charter High School
Standing at 6-foot-5, Shinholster is the only guard in Minnesota’s 2025 recruiting class and the lowest-ranked recruit, coming in at No. 255 in the 247Sports Composite. While his official stats aren’t available, he’s impressed throughout the season with his playmaking ability. His team boasts a 15-4 overall record and a perfect 6-0 start in the Inter-Academic Conference.
Frank Mitchell, Isaac Asuma, Kadyn Betts, and Grayson Grove are currently the only four scholarship players on the Gophers' roster with eligibility remaining beyond this season. If all four return alongside Jefferson, Ross, and Shinholster, that leaves eight open scholarships for next season.
Of course, the transfer portal will dramatically shake things up before next season, but Jefferson, Ross, and Shinholster will have opportunities to contribute. If I had to predict, Shinholster might follow the pattern of Betts and Grove by redshirting his first year, while Ross and Jefferson appear poised to become part of the rotation as true freshmen.
Head coach Ben Johnson has consistently demonstrated his ability to identify under-the-radar talent like Elijah Hawkins, Cam Christie, and Pharrel Payne. However, retaining players in a Gophers uniform has proven to be a challenge. The 2025 recruiting class brings plenty of intriguing traits, which could help the team as it transitions into the Big Ten.