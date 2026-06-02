Where the Gophers Stand With Uncommitted Summer Splash Visitors

The Gophers have landed nine verbal commitments since Sunday, following their first official visit weekend of the 2027 cycle. There are still eight prospects who were on campus for their first summer splash weekend, but seven remain uncommitted. Carlos Ferguson's Monday night commitment showed that Minnesota could still be in the mix, so let's break down where they stand with all eight uncommitted players.

Ma'atoe Moe, DL (Provo, UT)

I still don't know exactly what to make of Moe's situation. He sent out a post on X on Sunday afternoon, which signaled a verbal commitment to Minnesota. He quickly deleted it just a few minutes later, and he has not re-posted anything on social media since that would insinuate a commitment to the Gophers. 247Sports and Rivals both consider him committed to the Gophers, but it feels far from a guarantee. He's currently scheduled for an official visit to UNLV this weekend and Nebraska the following week, so it will be interesting to monitor his situation.

Ifeanyi Emedobi, Edge (Fort Wayne, IN)

It was a big win for Minnesota to get Emedobi on campus as one of the fastest-rising pass rushers in the Midwest. He's still scheduled to visit Indiana, Michigan and Penn State, so the Gophers' chances of a commitment feel slim, but you cannot count them out yet.

Daniel Yebit, CB (Yukon, OK)

Yebit was the most highly-touted player on campus last weekend, as a consensus top-160 recruit. This is a situation where Minnesota still feels like the leader in the clubhouse. He doesn't have any other official visits currently lined up, but he could just be wanting to think things over.

Yukon's Daniel Yebit tries to get by Mustang's Josiah Stevens during the high school game between Mustang and Yukon at Mustang High School in Mustang, Okla., Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andre Hyppolite, S (Miami, FL)

Hyppolite is another four-star prospect, but the Gophers appear to be on the outside looking in for his recruitment. He has official visits lined up with Miami (FL), Florida, Notre Dame and Georgia coming up this summer. Minnesota could theoretically still pull a rabbit out of its hat, but it seems unlikely.

Hyppolite also posted photos of his OV to Minnesota. https://t.co/7W3g8WqwmT pic.twitter.com/qHpfN3cPqj — DylanCallaghanCroley (@DylanCCOn3) May 31, 2026

Cameron Saunders, DL (San Jose, CA)

Saunders took an official visit to Arizona State before Minnesota's, and he still has visits scheduled with Utah and Cal. He could simply want to see all four schools before making a decision. The Gophers have only one edge currently committed to their 2027 class, and I wouldn't cross Saunders off the board just yet.

Jordan Donahoo, WR (Oviedo, FL)

Minnesota landed commitments from three wide receivers over the weekend, and Donahoo was the lone receiver on campus who hasn't committed. You cannot sign them all, and I would lean more towards the Gophers and Donahoo going in different directions.

Roy Price, Edge (Newark, OH)

Price's recruitment with the Gophers has moved fast, as he was offered a scholarship on May 20 before taking an official visit last weekend. Minnesota is not out of the mix, but he still is scheduled to visit Pittsburgh later this June.