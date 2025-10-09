Gophers set to host two-way Wisconsin high school star on official visit
The Gophers aren't done adding to their 2026 high school recruiting class, and two-way Racine, Wisconsin, star Lamont Hamilton announced on Wednesday night that he will be on campus for an official visit this weekend.
"Excited to announce I will down in Minnesota this weekend for an official Visit‼️ 〽️
#SkiUMah #RTB🛶 ," he posted to X on Wednesday.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Standing at 6-foot, 170 pounds, Hamilton plays both wide receiver and defensive back at St. Catherine's High School, and he has been most successful as a pass catcher this season. He had 27 receptions for 474 yards and five total touchdowns in just the first four games of the season. He had six catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns last week against University School of Milwaukee.
Hamilton is completely unranked according to latest 247Sports Composite list for the class of 2026. He was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Gophers last September for the Iowa game, and he was offered a few months later on Janurary 31. He was being recruited by Gophers cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe at that time, so it's fair to assume Minnesota might still view him as a secondary player.
Minnesota seemingly cooled off in his recruitment during the busy part of the cycle last spring and early summer. His only other offers are from Kent State, Illinois State, Western Illinois and Northern Iowa. It seems as if he has taken visits to Illinois State and Northern Iowa based on his social media.
With a recent decommitment from Utah wide receiver Kai Meza and Oklahoma offensive lineman Daniel McMorris, the Gophers have backfilled with commitments from former North Dakota pledge tight end George Rohl and former UCF commit linebacker Charlie Jilek last week.
Minnesota has two safeties, two cornerbacks and two wide receivers currently committed to its 2026 recruiting class, so there doesn't seem to be a huge need at any of those positions for Hamilton to fill. Ultimately, he's performing like a player who should be ranked on most recruiting services so far this season, and he's worth monitoring as a potentially underrated addition to the Gophers' class.