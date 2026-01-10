Minnesota adds athletic Purdue, Tulsa wide receiver via the transfer portal

Tulsa transfer wide receiver Zion Steptoe became the latest to commit to Minnesota on Saturday, following an official visit to the school.

BREAKING: Tulsa transfer wide receiver Zion Steptoe (@ZionSteptoe) has committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 5-foot-11, he had 21 catches and 272 yards for the Golden Hurricane in 2025. Began his career at Purdue, where he played CB. https://t.co/vJMtSgo27h pic.twitter.com/Nq3iilyfgA — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 10, 2026

Listed at 5-foot-11, Steptoe began his college career at Purdue. He was a three-star, top-800 prospect in the 2022 cycle, and he chose the Boilermakers over notable top offers from Utah, Kansas and Kentucky, among others.

Hailing from Little Elm, Texas, Steptoe took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2022, but he did see seven snaps at slot receiver in the bowl game. He made the switch to cornerback in 2023, and he played 264 total snaps. He struggled with a 35.2 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), so he went to the transfer portal to look for a place to play wide receiver.

Steptoe wound up closer to home at Tulsa in 2024. He finished the season with 15 catches for 203 yards as an outside wide receiver. His snap count nearly doubled the following season, and he finished with 21 catches for 272 yards, along with seven carries for 65 yards. He went into the transfer portal for his final season of college eligibility, and 247Sports currently rates him as the 161st-best receiver in the portal.

Minnesota has now added Steptoe from Tulsa, Perry Thompson from Auburn and Noah Jennings from Cincinnati to upgrade its 2026 wide receiver room through the transfer portal. With Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy set to return, there are now five receivers with significant college experience.

Steptoe is now the 16th player set to join Minnesota's 2026 roster through the transfer portal. Wide receiver was a position of need, and the Gophers have added three intriguing talents.

