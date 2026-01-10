Minnesota adds athletic Purdue, Tulsa wide receiver via the transfer portal
Tulsa transfer wide receiver Zion Steptoe became the latest to commit to Minnesota on Saturday, following an official visit to the school.
Listed at 5-foot-11, Steptoe began his college career at Purdue. He was a three-star, top-800 prospect in the 2022 cycle, and he chose the Boilermakers over notable top offers from Utah, Kansas and Kentucky, among others.
Hailing from Little Elm, Texas, Steptoe took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2022, but he did see seven snaps at slot receiver in the bowl game. He made the switch to cornerback in 2023, and he played 264 total snaps. He struggled with a 35.2 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), so he went to the transfer portal to look for a place to play wide receiver.
Steptoe wound up closer to home at Tulsa in 2024. He finished the season with 15 catches for 203 yards as an outside wide receiver. His snap count nearly doubled the following season, and he finished with 21 catches for 272 yards, along with seven carries for 65 yards. He went into the transfer portal for his final season of college eligibility, and 247Sports currently rates him as the 161st-best receiver in the portal.
Minnesota has now added Steptoe from Tulsa, Perry Thompson from Auburn and Noah Jennings from Cincinnati to upgrade its 2026 wide receiver room through the transfer portal. With Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy set to return, there are now five receivers with significant college experience.
Steptoe is now the 16th player set to join Minnesota's 2026 roster through the transfer portal. Wide receiver was a position of need, and the Gophers have added three intriguing talents.
Current transfer portal commtiments
- Michael Merdinger, Liberty QB
- Jaron Thomas, Purdue RB
- Bennett Warren, Tennessee OT
- Andrew Marshall, Eastern Michigan OLB
- Naquan Crowder, Marshall DT
- Perry Thompson, Auburn WR
- Parker Knutson, Southwest Minnesota State (D-II) S
- Aydan West, Michigan State CB
- Elisha West, Michigan State S
- Beckham Sunderland, Michigan K
- Mekhai Smith, Lehigh S
- Zachary Robbins, Utah State K/P
- TJ Bush Jr., California OLB
- Kaden Helms, Oklahoma TE
- Noah Jennings, Cincinnati WR
- Zion Steptoe, Tulsa WR
