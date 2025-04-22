'Locked in': Gophers trying to land top Iowa football recruit Julian Manson
- Manson projects as a linebacker but plays offense and defense in high school.
- The 6-foot-4 athlete will be in attendance at Minnesota's "Summer Splash" recruiting event.
One of the best high school football players in Iowa announced Monday night that he is "locked in" with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. No, four-star recruit Julian Manson hasn't committed to Minnesota, but he's is locked in to visiting the Gophers during the program's "Summer Splash" recruiting event June 13-15.
If the Gophers wind up landing the prized Iowa City West High School athlete, he would be the highest-rated recruit in Minnesota's 2026 class based on 247Sports' composite rankings. There, he ranks 257th nationally — 20 places higher than the current No. 1 player in Minnesota's 2026 class, Andrew Trout, an offensive lineman from Rocori High School in central Minnesota.
According to recruiting services, Manson projects as an off-ball linebacker in college. On3 national scout Cody Bellaire raved about him in a scouting report in February.
"Julian Manson has the frame, movement skills and technical ability to become one of the top off-ball linebackers in the 2026 cycle," Bellaire said. "His range and ability to trigger to the football make him a stud covering every blade of grass between the white lines."
Manson is ranked by On3 as the sixth-best linebacker in the national class of 2026.
Manson has also received offers from Iowa, Miami, Arizona and Kansas State, among others.
The fact that Manson will be at the University of Minnesota for the June splash is a good sign. If all goes well, there's a chance Manson will be committed to the Gophers before he crosses the border back into Iowa.