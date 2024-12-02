Minnesota Gophers football transfer portal tracker
The college football regular season is officially over and the offseason is already underway. Players have already begun entering the transfer portal, so let's track all of the Gophers' related news.
The transfer portal does not officially open until Dec. 9, but the coaching carousel has already begun causing an early portal frenzy. The first big date for the Gophers' 2025-26 roster construction will be on Dec. 4 which is early National Signing Day for the 2025 high school class, but portal news can come at any minute.
"You start to get a feel of what the retention is going to look like. Once you know what the retention is going to look like and then who signs on signing day, now you can look at what you're going to add in the portal," Gophers head coach Fleck said last month. "It's just ongoing. It used to be that there were ends — that was the end of high school recruiting and now we're going to go into this. It just continues to go all the way through the summer."
Potential Gophers' targets:
Wisconsin DB Amare Snowden announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1 and Gophers legend Ron Johnson has already made his pitch for his "nephew" to "come on over to Safety U." Minnesota had some confirmed interest in Snowden as a high school prospect in the 2022 cycle, so he's certainly a name to monitor.
Outgoing:
Player
Position
Years Remaining
New School
DB
1
Jordan Greenhow*
DB
2
*= Preferred Walk-On (PWO)
Incoming:
n/a