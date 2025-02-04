Minnesota schedules official visit with fast-rising 2026 Arizona OL recruit
Minnesota became the first school to lock in an official visit with three-star Phoenix, Arizona 2026 offensive lineman Aaron Thomas on Tuesday. He will be visiting the school during its annual Summer Splash event from May 30 to June 1.
Starring at Mountain Pointe High School, last season was Thomas' first playing offensive line. Heading into his junior season he had only one Division I offer from Iowa State, but now he has 17. In January alone, he received offers from San Diego State, Kansas, Utah State, Oregon State, BYU, Kansas State, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Montana.
Listed at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, Thomas has all of the traits you want from a big-time offensive lineman. He is unranked on the 247Sports Composite, but On3 ranks him as the 778th-best player in the class of 2026, the No. 48 offensive tackle and the No. 10 player in Arizona. Based on his offer list, those numbers will likely continue to rise.
Minnesota already has Rocori High School offensive tackle Andrew Trout committed to its 2026 recruiting class, but Thomas is the type of player who could shoot up recruiting boards before Early National Signing Day next December. He is the seventh player to lock in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year.
Growing list of 'Summer Splash' Official Visits (7):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout
- CB Almerian Thoams