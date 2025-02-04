All Gophers

Minnesota schedules official visit with fast-rising 2026 Arizona OL recruit

Aaron Thomas will be taking a Gophers official visit this spring.

Tony Liebert

Sep 29, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mountain Pointe Pride offensive lineman Aaron Thomas (57) holds an American flag as he runs onto the field prior to the game against the American Leadership Academy Patriots at Mountain Pointe High School s football field in Phoenix on Sept. 29, 2023.
Sep 29, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mountain Pointe Pride offensive lineman Aaron Thomas (57) holds an American flag as he runs onto the field prior to the game against the American Leadership Academy Patriots at Mountain Pointe High School s football field in Phoenix on Sept. 29, 2023. / Diannie Chavez / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Minnesota became the first school to lock in an official visit with three-star Phoenix, Arizona 2026 offensive lineman Aaron Thomas on Tuesday. He will be visiting the school during its annual Summer Splash event from May 30 to June 1.

Starring at Mountain Pointe High School, last season was Thomas' first playing offensive line. Heading into his junior season he had only one Division I offer from Iowa State, but now he has 17. In January alone, he received offers from San Diego State, Kansas, Utah State, Oregon State, BYU, Kansas State, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Montana.

Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content

Listed at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, Thomas has all of the traits you want from a big-time offensive lineman. He is unranked on the 247Sports Composite, but On3 ranks him as the 778th-best player in the class of 2026, the No. 48 offensive tackle and the No. 10 player in Arizona. Based on his offer list, those numbers will likely continue to rise.

Minnesota already has Rocori High School offensive tackle Andrew Trout committed to its 2026 recruiting class, but Thomas is the type of player who could shoot up recruiting boards before Early National Signing Day next December. He is the seventh player to lock in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year.

Growing list of 'Summer Splash' Official Visits (7):

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting