Three-star 2026 Arizona WR Rico Blassingame locks in Gophers official visit
Highly touted Tolleson, Arizona wide receiver Rico Blassingame became the latest 2026 high school recruit to schedule an official visit with the Gophers on Tuesday. He will be in Minnesota for the program's annual Summer Splash recruiting event from May 30-June 1.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Blassingame has intriguing long-term potential as a pass catcher. As a junior for Tolleson Union, which competes at the highest level of Arizona high school football, he recorded 53 receptions for 690 yards and five touchdowns.
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content
Blassingame was one of a handful of recruits who were on campus for the final weekend of January for their Junior Day event. He was part of a large contingent that attended the Minnesota-Wisconsin men's hockey series.
With a laundry list of offers from top programs such as Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Washington, Blassingame is the 637th-ranked overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 99 wide receiver and the No. 5 player in Arizona.
Blassingame joins a growing group of 2026 recruits to lock in official visits for Minnesota's Summer Splash event. Highlighted by safety Jayden McGregory, defensive linemen Freddie Wilson and Kamron Wilson, offensive lineman Aaron Thomas, cornerback Almirian Thomas and already committed offensive tackle Andrew Trout, it will be a huge weekend for the program's recruiting.
It's clear that Blassingame is one of Minnesota's top wide receiver targets in the class of 2026. P.J. Fleck has had a lot of success recruiting the receiver position and the Arizona product has the talent to develop quickly in the Gophers' system.