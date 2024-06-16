More commitments rolling in for Gophers football program
The commitments kept rolling in for the Gophers football team following their second consecutive "Summer Splash" recruiting weekend. Minnesota received four more commitments to its 2025 class on Sunday in offensive tackle Mark Handy, offensive tackle Daniel Shipp, defensive tackle Jayquan Stubbs and running back Shane Marshall. Linebacker David Amaliri, meanwhile, also committed to the Gophers and was a late add to the U's 2024 class.
Handy at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds is a three-star prospect out of La Cueva High School in Albuquerque. He's the No. 2-ranked recruit in New Mexico's 2025 class, behind only linebacker Mason Posa, who recently committed to the U's arch rival, Wisconsin. Handy is also the No. 36-ranked offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 542-ranked 2025 prospect overall, according to 247Sports.
"COMMITTED! I had a great time this weekend and I can’t wait to be a gopher!" Handy posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.
Handy also received offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Cal, Duke, Georgia Tech, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Princeton, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, Utah State and UTEP.
Shipp, also a three-star prospect, commits to the Gophers out of Centennial High School in Corona, Calif. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle is the No. 137-ranked prospect in California's 2025 class and the No. 112-ranked offensive tackle nationally, per 247Sports.
Shipp also fielded offers from Black Hills State, Boise State, Fresno State, Montana State, San Diego State and Washington State.
Amaliri is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker who previously played at Clearwater Academy International in Florida and is a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba. While he intended to enroll at St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, Conn., for his senior season in 2025, he'll instead join the Gophers this upcoming season, according to 247Sports' Ryan Burns.
Amaliri is listed on 247Sports as the No. 14-ranked prospect in Connecticut's 2025 class and the No. 114-ranked linebacker nationally. He's a three-star propsect, per 247Sports.
Amaliri also fielded offers from Kent State, North Dakota State, North Dakota and Syracuse.
Stubbs is a 6-foot-6, 249-pound three-star prospect out of Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland. He's the No. 18-ranked prospect in Ohio's 2025 class, the No. 57-ranked defensive lineman nationally and the No. 574 overall propsect in 2025, according to 247Sports.
Stubbs garnered a significant amount of Big Ten interest and received a slew of offers, including from Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central State, Indiana, Kent State, Kentucky, Marshall, Rutgers, Toledo, Wisconsin, Illinois, Purdue and West Virginia.
"First of all, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity," Stubbs posted on X. "I want to thank Coach Mac for guiding me and guiding our team. I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me and believed me. I’m shutting down my recruitment. It’s time to ROW THE BOAT."
Marshall at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds is a three-star running back out of Irwin County High School in Ocilla, Ga. He was previously committed to South Florida but decommitted from the Bulls Saturday, the same day as his official visit to the U over the recruiting weekend. He then verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday via social media. Marshall is the No. 85-ranked running back nationally.
Marshall also had offers from Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Liberty.
The Gophers now have 22 hard commitments to their 2025 class, which is ranked No. 19 nationally, according to 247Sports.