Multiple recruiting analysts predict Minnesota to land commitment from 4-star CB
Four-star 2026 cornerback Justin Hopkins included Minnesota in his top four schools last Friday. Three different recruiting analysts have predicted that he will commit to the Gophers when he makes his final decision on Monday.
On3 USC insider Scott Schrader and Rivals recruiting analysts Sam Spiegelman and Dylan Callaghan-Croley all predicted that Hopkins will commit to Minnesota. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), the Gophers have a 97.9% chance of landing a commitment.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Hopkins is the 299th-ranked player in the latest 247Sports Composite, which makes him a four-star recruit. He's the 21st-ranked cornerback and ninth-ranked player in Tennessee according to the latest update.
Hopkins was on the University of Minnesota campus on November 23 for an unofficial visit when the Gophers hosted Penn State. He was also visited by P.J. Fleck and Gophers cornerback coach Nick Monroe at his high school in January after a basketball game. It was the second of two visits for Monroe.
Hopkins has announced that he will make his final decision later this month on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. CT, between Minnesota, USC, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.
