Ranking the Gophers' five commitments from a big recruiting weekend
Minnesota is fresh off its second and final Summer Splash recruiting weekend of the cycle, adding five verbal commitments to its 2026 recruiting class. Let's rank all five players in terms of significance to the program's long-term outlook.
1. Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
Based on his 1,302 ranking on the latest 247Sports Composite, Benson was the second-most highly touted player to commit to Minnesota on Sunday. Listed at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, he probably has refining to do before contributing in a Big Ten game, but I'm a fan of his long-term potential. Three or four years from now, he could be a difference-maker for the Gophers.
2. Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
Weaver is another underrated player with great long-term potential. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, he certainly needs to add some more size before becoming a Big Ten tight end, but he has the traits to develop into a great red-zone threat. He compiled 40 catches for 670 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
3. Lucas Tielsch, OT (Akron, OH)
Currently ranked 1,257th in the latest 247Sports Composite, Tielsch was the highest-ranked player to commit to Minnesota on Sunday. He is the fifth offensive lineman committed to the Gophers' 2026 class. He has the skill to develop into a starting Big Ten linemen by 2028 or 2029, but he'll have to stand out in a deep position group.
4. Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
Anyansi had 45 tackles, 13 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles as a junior. He chose Minnesota over notable top offers from Arizona, Georgia Tech and Kansas, among others. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, he's likely an interior player at the next level. He will need to put on a lot of size, but he'll be a fun developmental project for the Gophers' coaching staff.
5. Jordan Lampkins, S (Bolingbrook, IL)
Lampkins doesn't have the same offer list as some other players on this list, as he chose Minnesota over Bowling Green, New Mexico and Wake Forest. The Gophers have been known to routinely develop safeties at a high level, and Lampkins will look to be the next in line.