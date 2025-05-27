Summer Splash 1.0: Every 2026 recruit scheduled for official visit with Gophers this weekend
Under P.J. Fleck, the Gophers have tried to build each of their high school recruiting cycles around an annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting event, which is typically two weekends in the late spring, or early summer every year for all their top targets in the class to take their official visits. This year's Summer Splash kicks off this weekend with more than 25 recruits in the 2026 class expected to be on campus.
Uncommitted 2026 recruits (18 players)
- Roman Voss, TE/DB (Jackson, MN)
Voss is the best high school prospect to come out of Minnesota since Koi Perich. He has already announced that he will be committing to either Alabama or the Gophers. He's currently scheduled for an official visit in Tuscaloosa on June 13.
- Pierce Petersohn, TE/LB (Dodge Center, MN)
Petersohn is one of highest-profile uncomitted prospects scheduled to be on campus this weekend. The recruitment for one of the top in-state players in the class has seemingly come down to Penn State, Minnesota and Iowa State. He's scheduled visit the Cyclones and Nittany Lions later this June.
- Jayden McGregory, S (Des Moines, IA)
Minnesota has become a safety factory in recent years with Antoine Winfield Jr., Jorden Howden, Tyler Nubin and now Perich. McGregory is arguably their top safety target in the 2026 cycle.
- Angel Luciano, LB (Harrisburg, PA)
New Gophers LBs coach Mariano Sori-Marin has been recruiting Luciano hard with multiple in home visits since late April. The 6-foot-3 linebacker is scheduled to visit Minnesota first before Michigan State and then Cincinnati.
- SirPaul Cheeks, RB (Richmond, VA)
Cheeks might be the starting running back on the all-name team, but he's also an intriguing high school prospect. He's one of three backs scheduled for a Minnesota official visit his weekend. He's currently scheduled for visits to West Virginia and Pittsburgh after the Gophers.
- Damon Ferguson, RB (Baltimore, MD)
As a four-star on the latest 247Sports Composite, Ferguson is the highest-ranked of the three backs scheduled to be on campus this weekend. He took an official visit to Indiana last week and Minnesota is next on his schedule before stops at Pittburgh, Virginia, Michigan State and then North Carolina.
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
Minnesota is looking for another offensive linemen to pair with top in-state recruit Andrew Trout, and Benjamin is a player they've been recruiting for a while. He officially visited Oklahoma State in April and Minnesota is scheduled before Nebraska, Arkansas and Utah in June.
- Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston II, RB (Trussville, AL)
Alston II has had an official visit scheduled with Minnesota for this weekend since March 5. He was on campus for an unofficial visit in April, and Kentucky and Memphis have since came in with some pressure. He's scheduled to visit both the Wildcats and Tigers after the Gophers.
- Daniel McMorris, OT (Norman, OK)
McMorris has been one of Minnesota's top offensive line targets in the class for quite some time, as he also scheduled his official visit on March 5. He already had an official visit to Oregon State earlier this May and he's scheduled for official visits to Tulsa, Iowa State and Kansas State after the Gophers.
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
Minnesota will be recruiting against Wisconsin for Charles. He is scheduled for an official visit with the Badgers on June 13.
- Darion Jones, CB (Omaha, NE)
Jones is another player who has been on Minnesota's radar for a long time. The Gophers were his first Big Ten offer in Febuary. He took an official visit to Kansas State last weekend and he'll visit Minnesota before stops at Iowa State and Iowa in June.
- Preston Fryzel, TE (Toledo, OH)
Minnesota is still looking for its first verbal commitment from a tight end in the 2026 cycle and Fryzel has had this visit scheduled since March 4. He is scheduled to visit Duke and Iowa after the Gophers.
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
Aytch has been verbally committed to Northern Illinois since April 16, but he has received a lot of interest from power programs in May. He's scheduled to visit Minnesota before stops at Kentucky, Purdue and Michigan State.
- Tristen Hill, S (Suwanee, GA)
Hill recently scheduled this official visit with the Gophers last week. He'll be in Minnesota before stops at Louisville, NC State and Duke in June.
- Freddie Wilson, DL (Port Orange, FL)
Wilson was an early target in the cycle by former defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III, but they've cooled on him since DeLattiboudere III joined the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff. Miami (FL) and Georgia Tech seem to lead in his recruitment, but he'll visit Minnesota first.
- Malachi Joyner, OT (Gilbert, AZ)
Joyner was just recently offered by the Gophers on May 20 and he quickly scheduled an official visit. He's unranked on most recruiting services and Minnesota is currently his only scheduled official visit.
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
Payne is another recent target for the Gophers. His Minnesota official visit is scheduled first before a stop at App State later this June.
- Sarrel Howard, OLB (Inglewood, CA)
The Gophers locked in this official visit with Howard in late March. He continues to receive interest from Colorado State, San Diego State, Boston College and UNLV, but he's still scheduled to visit Minnesota this weekend according to 247Sports.
Committed 2026 recruits (8 players)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
Minnesota will host eight 2026 recruits who have already verbally committed on official visits this weekend. Their recruitments truly don't stop until they sign on early national signing day in December, so, for some more than others, it's still a very meaninful weekend for plans of remaining committed to the Gophers.