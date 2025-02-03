Recapping a busy high school recruiting weekend for Gophers football
The 2026 high school recruiting cycle is heating up and the Gophers are coming off a busy weekend. There were plenty of players on campus for the program's annual "Junior Day" weekend and the Minnesota-Wisconsin men's hockey series seemed to be a popular event, so let's recap it all.
Verbally committed 2026 recruits on campus for Junior Day visit
Minnesota had all three of its 2026 verbal commitments on campus for Junior Day. The relationship between the program and all three players seems to be stronger than ever.
- Rocori, Minnesota OT Andrew Trout
- Forest Lake, Minnesota DL Howie Johnson
- Downers Grove, Illinois QB Owen Lansu
Between unofficial visits and player camps and now Junior Day, Lansu has been on Minnesota's campus well over five times and much closer to 10 already. He has been verbally committed to the Gophers since July 28, 2024, and seems to be firmly sticking to the plan.
Based on a social media post he made on Sunday, he attended one of the Wisconsin-Minnesota men's hockey games with sophomore Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey. He also worked out with former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan. After an impressive junior season with nearly 2,000 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions, his potential looks intriguing before his final high school campaign.
Uncommitted 2026 recruits on campus for Junior Day visit
Miami, Florida DL Kamron Wilson
Minnesota offered Wilson a scholarship all the way back on Oct. 8, 2024. He holds other top offers from Ole Miss, Nebraska and Michigan State, but his unofficial visit with the Gophers was his first according to 247Sports. It will be interesting to see how defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III leaving for the Arizona Cardinals will impact recruiting.
Port Orange, Florida DL Freddie Wilson
Wilson is one of two 2026 defensive linemen from Florida that Minnesota is targeting. The Gophers have been pushing hard since officially offering him in October. It seems as if he enjoyed his visit after he posted, "ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT MAN! THANK YOU MINNESOTA FOR THE EXPERIENCE. Definitely had a great visit!" He has scheduled an official visit back to Minnesota in May.
Jackson, Minnesota ATH Roman Voss
Voss, the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota's 2026 class, picked up an offer from UCLA last week. Voss has also already received offers from Auburn, California, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami and Wisconsin.