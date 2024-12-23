UCLA grad-transfer WR Logan Loya commits to Minnesota
The Gophers' hot streak in the transfer portal isn't slowing down anytime soon. UCLA graduate transfer wide receiver Logan Loya committed to the program on Monday after taking an official visit over the weekend.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Loya will bring a veteran presence to Minnesota's receiver room after playing five seasons at UCLA. He most recently had 29 catches for 348 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, playing 51.5% of his snaps from the slot position.
He totaled 109 catches for 1,314 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his five-year career with the Bruins. He will have one season of eligibility left with the Gophers and he will compete for a starting spot in 2025.
There will be 121 receptions, 1,466 receiving yards and eight touchdowns that will need to be replaced next season, as Minnesota's top two receivers Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer are not returning.
Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy is the frontrunner to be the Gophers' No. 1 option next season, but Loya will now compete alongside returning players like Le'Meke Brockington and Cristian Driver for secondary and tertiary roles.
Loya is now the Gophers' 14 commitment from the transfer portal in less than two weeks. Minnesota had a lot of needs on its roster this offseason, and P.J. Fleck and his staff have done an efficient job of filling them.
