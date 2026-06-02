Carlos Ferguson Gives Minnesota a Recruiting Building Block at Wide Receiver
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The Gophers received a significant verbal commitment from three-star Maryland wide receiver Carlos Ferguson on Monday night. He's now the highest-ranked receiver committed to their class, and one of the highest-ranked players overall.
"COMMITTED! #RTB #GoGophers," he posted on X.
Standing at 6-foot-4, Ferguson is nicknamed "Smooth" for his visually appealing playstyle. He caught 59 passes for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. He also recorded 21 tackles and one PBU on the defensive side of the ball at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. He continued to show his athletic versatility on the hardwood with 15 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles.
Minnesota has received nine verbal commitments since Sunday, after its first official visit weekend of the cycle. Ferguson is the most highly touted. The latest 247Sports Composite rates him as a three-star recruit, the 608th-best player in the country, the 71st-best wide receiver and the 13th-best player in Maryland.
New Gophers wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte moved relatively fast with his recruitment. They offered him a scholarship on April 16, got him on campus for an official visit at the end of the month, and then a commitment only a few days later. His other finalists were Louisville and Virginia Tech, but he also had notable offers from Georgia, Penn State and Georgia Tech.
Ferguson is the type of prospect that I could see creeping up to four-star territory by the time early national signing day rolls around in December. Minnesota landing his commitment before he even visits Louisville or Virginia Tech is a big recruiting win.
Current 2027 commits (26 players)
- Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, Minnesota)
- Furian Inferra, QB (San Marcos, California)
- Greg Hargrow, RB (Tunica, Mississippi)
- Taye Reich, RB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- David Mack, WR (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Jett Feeney, QB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Drake Mikkelsen, TE (Lennox, South Dakota)
- Brooks Bakko, TE (Kindred, North Dakota)
- Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, Minnesota)
- Will Clausen, OL (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
- Wyatt Liebentritt, S (Omaha, Nebraska)
- Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, Minnesota)
- Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)
- Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)
- Zak Walker, CB (Moorhead, MN)
- Taylor Daniels, S (West Orange, NJ)
- Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)
- Jamail Sewell, OL (Milwaukee, WI)
- Kelsey Rose Jr., Edge (Jackson, TN)
- Dylan Mota, OT (Chicago, IL)
- Maxwell Miles, S (Las Vegas, NV)
- Jayden Thomas, WR (Las Vegas, NV)
- Kevin Ferrygood, WR (Houston, TX)
- Drake Buthe, OL (Glenwood, IA)
- Carlos Ferguson, WR (Owings Mills, MD)
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert