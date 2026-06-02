Carlos Ferguson Gives Minnesota a Recruiting Building Block at Wide Receiver

The Gophers received a significant verbal commitment from three-star Maryland wide receiver Carlos Ferguson on Monday night. He's now the highest-ranked receiver committed to their class, and one of the highest-ranked players overall.

Three-star 2027 (Owings Mills, MD) WR Carlos Ferguson (@calmesmooth) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot-4, he caught 59 passes for 900 yards and 10 TDs as a junior. Louisville and Virginia Tech were his other two finalists. https://t.co/bBGLHcXv7H pic.twitter.com/gRi9BZsUzc — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) June 2, 2026

"COMMITTED! #RTB #GoGophers," he posted on X.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Ferguson is nicknamed "Smooth" for his visually appealing playstyle. He caught 59 passes for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. He also recorded 21 tackles and one PBU on the defensive side of the ball at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. He continued to show his athletic versatility on the hardwood with 15 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles.

Minnesota has received nine verbal commitments since Sunday, after its first official visit weekend of the cycle. Ferguson is the most highly touted. The latest 247Sports Composite rates him as a three-star recruit, the 608th-best player in the country, the 71st-best wide receiver and the 13th-best player in Maryland.

New Gophers wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte moved relatively fast with his recruitment. They offered him a scholarship on April 16, got him on campus for an official visit at the end of the month, and then a commitment only a few days later. His other finalists were Louisville and Virginia Tech, but he also had notable offers from Georgia, Penn State and Georgia Tech.

Ferguson is the type of prospect that I could see creeping up to four-star territory by the time early national signing day rolls around in December. Minnesota landing his commitment before he even visits Louisville or Virginia Tech is a big recruiting win.

Current 2027 commits (26 players)