Gophers Summer Splash Live Tracker: Commits, Top Visitors, Latest Updates

Minnesota has been red-hot on the recruiting trail in May, but its most important stretch of the high school recruiting calendar is about to begin. P.J. Fleck and his staff call their official visit season "Summer Splash," and the first of two weekends kicks off this weekend from May 29 to May 31. Here's a live tracker of everything you need to know.

May 29 - 31 official visitors

Already committed to Minnesota (7 players)

Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, MN)

Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)

Taylor Daniels, S (West Orange, NJ)

Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)

Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, MN)

Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, MN)

Furian Inferrera, QB (San Marcos, CA)

Uncommitted prospects (16 players)

Roy Price, Edge (Newark, OH)

Dylan Mota, OT (Chicago, IL)

Drake Buthe, OL (Glenwood, IA)

Kevin Ferrygood, WR (Cypress, TX)

Kelsey Rose Jr., Edge (Jackson, TN)

Jamail Sewell, OT (Milwaukee, WI)

Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)

Daniel Yebit, CB (Yukon, OK)

Ifeanyi Emedobi, Edge (Fort Wayne, IN)

Andre Hyppolite, S (Miami, FL)

Carlos Ferguson, WR (Owings Mills, MD)

Cameron Saunders, DL (San Jose, CA)

Henry Sakalas, S (La Grange Park, IL)

Ma'atoe Moe, DL (Provo, UT)

Jordan Donahoo, WR (Oviedo, FL)

Jayden Thomas, WR (Las Vegas, NV)

Latest updates

Wed. May 27, 1:35 p.m. — Rose announces Gophers and USF as final two choices

Hailing from Jackson, Tennessee, Rose was originally scheduled to visit Missouri State after Minnesota and USF, next month, but it now appears that his recruitment is down to the Gophers and Bulls.

Thur. May 28 , 12:16 p.m. — Hamer among first prospects to arrive on campus for their official visit

June 12 - 14 official visitors

Already committed to Minnesota (9 players)

Brooks Bakko, TE (Kindred, ND)

Drake Mikkelsen, TE (Lennox, SD)

Jett Feeney, QB (Moorhead, MN)

Wyatt Liebentritt, S (Omaha, NE)

David Mack, WR (Moorhead, MN)

Zak Walker, CB (Moorhead, MN)

Greg Hargrow, RB (Tunica, MS)

Taye Reich, RB (Moorhead, MN)

Will Clausen, OL (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Uncommitted prospects (11 players)

Alijah Shaw, OT (Leawood, KS)

Omarion Wallace, CB (Covington, GA)

Cam Aime, Edge (Montvale, NJ)

Delontay Williams, WR (Spring Valley, CA)

Jyden German, CB (Fort Myers, FL)

Brien Walker, WR (Rochester, NY)

Lemani Fehoko, DL (San Mateo, CA)

Carter Napier, DL (Springboro, OH)

Ryan Paulsen, DL (DeWitt, IA)

Matthew Brady, LB (Bloomington, IL)

Dallas Ward, DL (Peachtree City, GA)