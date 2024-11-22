Gophers soccer rallies past South Carolina to reach Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament
Sophia Romine scored the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute to lift the sixth-seeded Gophers soccer team to a 2-1 victory over third-seeded South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C.
With the victory, the Gophers advance to the third round of the tournament — or the Sweet 16 — for just the third time in program history and first time in 14 years. The U will face either second-seeded North Carolina or Santa Clara, whose game was still in progress at publication time. That game will take place at 4 p.m. CST on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
It was an uphill climb for the Gophers on Friday. Katie shea Collins scored for the Gamecocks just over eight minutes into the contest, a lead which South Carolina held beyond the halfway mark of the match. But the Gophers were always knocking on the door, firing eight shots on net, six of which were turned away by Gamecocks keeper Christina Tsaousis.
Minnesota keeper Sarah Martin recorded one save.
Sophia Boman finally got one past Tsaousis, delivering a clutch penalty kick to knot the match at 1-1 in the 56th minute.
That set the stage for Romine's late-game heroics, where she delivered the game-winner outside the penalty area.