Kentucky ends Gophers volleyball's NCAA Tournament run in second round
The Gophers volleyball team's NCAA Tournament run has come to an end.
The sixth-seeded Gophers fell in four sets — 11-25, 25-23, 22-25, 24-26 — to third-seeded Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night in Lexington, Ky. Minnesota's impressive season concludes with the loss.
The Gophers battled admirably. After a disastrous first set, they found themselves down 16-11 in the second set after an 11-0 run from the Wildcats. Instead of letting it snowball, Minnesota fought back to tie it at 19-19. Alex Acevedo had back-to-back aces for a 21-19 lead. Lydia Grote and Julia Hanson each had kills as the U was able to pull it out from there.
Minnesota made it neck-and-neck in the third set despite falling behind 10-5 early. And the Gophers were able to extend the fourth set, with Mckenna Wucherer's kill knotting it at 23-23 and Grote knotting it again at 24-24 with a kill. But Erin Lamb put the Wildcats up with a kill, and Hanson's last attempt was off the mark as Kentucky closed it out in four.
Hanson led the Gophers with 15 kills and posted a double-double with 10 digs, and she also had four blocks. Grote had 13 kills and Wucherer posted 11 kills and four blocks. Melani Shaffmaster finished with 32 assists, eight digs and five kills.
The Wildcats opened the first set on a 4-0, and the Gophers were never truly able to find their footing. A 5-0 run made it 15-5 and another 4-0 run made it 20-7. Kentucky was easily able to pull away to claim the opening frame.
Brooklyn Deleye led the Wildcats with a match-high 22 kills and 11 digs.
