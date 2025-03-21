All Gophers

Live updates: Minnesota Gophers wrestlers at the NCAA Championships

Minnesota is well-represented at this year's NCAA Championships.

Minnesota's Gable Steveson reacts after his match at 285 pounds in the finals during the sixth session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. 220319 Ncaa Session 6 Wr 026 Jpg
Minnesota's Gable Steveson reacts after his match at 285 pounds in the finals during the sixth session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. 220319 Ncaa Session 6 Wr 026 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gophers wrestling is well-represented at this year's NCAA Championships and three wrestlers remain alive heading into the quarterfinals on Friday. Vance VomBaur at 141 pounds, freshman Max McEnelly at 184 pounds, and heavyweight Gable Steveson all have quarterfinal matches on Friday.

How to watch:

Quarterfinals and wrestle-backs for second and third rounds will begin at 11 a.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN+. The semifinals, blood round, and fifth-round wrestle-backs will begin at 7 p.m. CT and those will be on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Picture via: NCAA.com
Friday schedule / Picture via: NCAA.com

Steveson is the heavy favorite to win his third NCAA title in the heavyweight division, while McEnelly is one of the best freshmen in the country. VomBaur will look to keep his scrappy underdog run going.

Friday results:

  • 141: No. 6 Vance VomBaur vs. No. 3 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State): TBD
  • 184: No. 3 Max McEnelly vs. No. 6 Chris Foca (Cornell): TBD
  • 285: No. 1 Gable Steveson vs. No. 9 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State): TBD

Notable Thursday results:

After breezing past the first round, Steveson forced five stall calls against Rutgers' Yaraslau Slavikouski, who was eventually disqualified.

McEnelly holds the 3-seed in the 184-pound division and he continues to look like one of the best freshmen wrestlers in the country and finishing second at the Big Ten Tournament.

After an impressive showing at last week's Big Ten Championships, VomBaur has carried mometum into the NCAA Championships. As the six-seed, he will look to pull off an upset Friday against three-seed Jesse Mendez of Ohio State.

Published
Tony Liebert
