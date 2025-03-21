Live updates: Minnesota Gophers wrestlers at the NCAA Championships
Gophers wrestling is well-represented at this year's NCAA Championships and three wrestlers remain alive heading into the quarterfinals on Friday. Vance VomBaur at 141 pounds, freshman Max McEnelly at 184 pounds, and heavyweight Gable Steveson all have quarterfinal matches on Friday.
How to watch:
Quarterfinals and wrestle-backs for second and third rounds will begin at 11 a.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN+. The semifinals, blood round, and fifth-round wrestle-backs will begin at 7 p.m. CT and those will be on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Steveson is the heavy favorite to win his third NCAA title in the heavyweight division, while McEnelly is one of the best freshmen in the country. VomBaur will look to keep his scrappy underdog run going.
Friday results:
- 141: No. 6 Vance VomBaur vs. No. 3 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State): TBD
- 184: No. 3 Max McEnelly vs. No. 6 Chris Foca (Cornell): TBD
- 285: No. 1 Gable Steveson vs. No. 9 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State): TBD
Notable Thursday results:
After breezing past the first round, Steveson forced five stall calls against Rutgers' Yaraslau Slavikouski, who was eventually disqualified.
McEnelly holds the 3-seed in the 184-pound division and he continues to look like one of the best freshmen wrestlers in the country and finishing second at the Big Ten Tournament.
After an impressive showing at last week's Big Ten Championships, VomBaur has carried mometum into the NCAA Championships. As the six-seed, he will look to pull off an upset Friday against three-seed Jesse Mendez of Ohio State.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.