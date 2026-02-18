Caleb Williams Sets Extremely Lofty Goal for Bears Offense in 2026 Season

The Bears produced an incredible 2025 season by finishing 11–6 in the regular season, their best record since 2018. After its excellent campaign, Chicago had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, but ended up losing in the divisional round of the playoffs in a heartbreaker against the Rams.

But, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams doesn’t seem deterred by how last season ended. Instead, he’s even more confident than ever in his squad heading into the 2026 season.

His goal? For the Bears to become the greatest scoring offense in the history of the NFL.

“I really want to become the greatest offense this year, that’s really on my mind. Being able to find ways to put up points every single time we’re out there,” Williams said when speaking on The Rush With Maxx Crosby this week.

Bears QB Caleb Williams says their goal for 2026 is to be the highest scoring offense in the history of the NFL.



(via: @TheRushWithMaxx)

pic.twitter.com/aumYJ91Dk7 — JPA (@jasrifootball) February 17, 2026

Williams referenced the 2013 Broncos, led by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, the team that’s often regarded as the greatest scoring offense of all-time based on numbers. Denver averaged 37.9 points per game, which is an NFL record that Williams has his sights on breaking in 2026. Manning threw for a record 55 touchdowns in ‘13, too, so Williams is likely eyeing that number as well.

Last season, Williams’s third year in the NFL, he threw for 27 touchdowns––less than half of what Manning threw in ‘13. The Bears averaged 25.9 points per game, a big improvement from the year prior when they averaged 18.2 points per game in Williams's rookie season, but they’ll still need to make some major offensive improvements if they’re to achieve Williams’s lofty goal.

We’ll see what Williams and the Bears can accomplish.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated