The Morning Bell: Sunday, May 26, 2024: Blake Shapen Named Counselor For Manning Passing Academy
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including full TV listings.
STARKVILLE - Blake Shapen has been announced as one of the many collegiate quarterbacks to be a counselor for the yearly Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana.
Over the past 27 years, the academy has been one of the top camps to help upcoming high school quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, and tight ends around the country. Shapen will be one of the many Bulldogs who have served as a counselor at the camp.
Some of those notable Bulldogs include Nick Fitzgerald, Tyler Russell, and Dak Prescott. For those that did not get a chance to see Shapen in the MSU Spring Game, this will be a great way to gage his potential as he will be surrounded by the top talent in the SEC at the postion.
Today's Bulldogs Schedule:
No games schedule
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
97 Days
