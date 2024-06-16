JUCO Linebacker Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — LaKendrick James has committed to Mississippi State and becomes the ninth commitment of the 2025 class. The Shelby, Miss. native played his prep football at Northside High School.
The 6-2 217-pound linebacker played well in his freshman season at Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin). He appeared in all 12 games and collected 30 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and nine tackles for loss.
While listed as a linebacker, James does most of his damage as a standup defensive end. His first step and straight-line speed stand out when looking at his film.
Junior college football has dipped in terms of talent since the emergence of the transfer portal in college football.
Teams rarely rely on the JUCO ranks to add experienced talent to their roster, instead opting to pick up players who have not played much at another major school. However, there are still hidden gems in JUCO football, especially in Mississippi, as MSU signed six Magnolia State junior college prospects in their 2024 class.
One of those players was a teammate of James at Co-Lin running back Johnnie Daniels. Co-Lin has been kind to State in the past as eventual first-round pick Montez Sweat played for the Wolves before heading to Starkville, and another first-round pick and Bulldog Jonathan Abram went in the first round after playing at Jones College.
While JUCO football has slightly lost its luster, it does not mean there is no SEC talent on those rosters. James has no recruiting ranking yet but holds offers from Ole Miss, Louisiana Monroe, and UTSA.
His offer sheet will likely grow if he progresses this upcoming season, but he is an in-state prospect who will likely stick with the Bulldogs.